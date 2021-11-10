Equity indices open in red, Sensex down by 398 points

Equity indices opened in red on Wednesday with Sensex down by 398.07 points and Nifty up by 112.80 points. The 30-scrip BSE Sensex was down by 398.07 points or 0.66 per cent at 60035.38 at 9.20 am.

Similarly, 50-scrip NSE Nifty was trading at 17931.50 at 9.20 am, down by 112.80 points or 0.63 per cent. On the Sensex, the sectors which are trading high are healthcare and oil and gas, while the banking sector and realty sector are trading low. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)