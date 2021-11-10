Tanker Sothys detained by Iran last month enters Gulf of Oman - Refinitiv data
A Vietnamese-flagged oil tanker that American officials said was seized by Iran last month has entered the Gulf of Oman from a previous position near Iran's Bandar Abbas port, Refinitiv ship tracking data showed on Wednesday.
An Iranian official at Bandar Abbas told Reuters the tanker left Iran late on Tuesday "after its oil cargo was unloaded".
He gave no details on the crew and Iran's foreign ministry was not immediately available to respond.
