BRIEF-Australia's TGA Granted Provisional Determination To Moderna In Relation To Its COVID-19 Vaccine

Australia's TGA: * AUSTRALIA'S TGA: GRANTED A PROVISIONAL DETERMINATION TO MODERNA AUSTRALIA PTY LTD IN RELATION TO ITS COVID-19 VACCINE, SPIKEVAX

* TGA - MODERNA AUSTRALIA SUBMITTED DATA FOR PROVISIONAL APPROVAL AND TGA ASSESSING USE OF SPIKEVAX IN CHILDREN 6 TO 11 YEARS OLD. * TGA - MODERNA ALSO SUBMITTED APPLICATION TO TGA IN RELATION TO USE OF SPIKEVAX AS A BOOSTER DOSE AND THIS IS UNDER EVALUATION

* AUSTRALIA'S TGA: MODERNA SUBMITTED AN APPLICATION TO THE TGA IN RELATION TO THE USE OF SPIKEVAX AS A BOOSTER DOSE AND THIS IS UNDER EVALUATION. * TGA: GRANTING OF DETERMINATION MEANS THAT MODERNA AUSTRALIA IS ELIGIBLE TO APPLY TO VARY PROVISIONAL APPROVAL FOR VACCINE FOR USE IN YOUNGER CHILDREN

