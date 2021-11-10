Left Menu

Nykaa shares make dream debut; list at over 79 pc premium

Shares of FSN E-Commerce Ventures, which runs online marketplace for beauty and wellness products Nykaa, listed with a huge premium of over 79 per cent against the issue price of Rs 1,125 on Wednesday.The stock debuted at Rs 2,001, reflecting a jump of 77.86 per cent on the BSE.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 10-11-2021 10:49 IST | Created: 10-11-2021 10:34 IST
Representative Image Image Credit: Twitter(@MyNykaa)
Shares of FSN E-Commerce Ventures, which runs online marketplace for beauty and wellness products Nykaa, listed with a huge premium of over 79 per cent against the issue price of Rs 1,125 on Wednesday.

The stock debuted at Rs 2,001, reflecting a jump of 77.86 per cent on the BSE. It then zoomed 89.24 per cent to Rs 2,129.

On NSE, it listed at Rs 2,018, a premium of 79.37 per cent.

The company's market valuation remained at Rs 97,754.06 crore on BSE. The initial share-sale of FSN E-Commerce Ventures was subscribed 81.78 times earlier this month.

The Rs 5,352-crore IPO had a price range of Rs 1,085-1,125 per share.

The company has a diverse portfolio of beauty, personnel care and fashion products, including its owned manufactured brand products, under its two business verticals -- Nykaa and Nykaa Fashion.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

