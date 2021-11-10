PM Modi congratulates wrestlers, shooters on medal win
Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday congratulated a number of Indian wrestlers and shooters for their medal-winning performance in international championships.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi Wednesday congratulated a number of Indian wrestlers and shooters for their medal-winning performance in international championships. Modi tweeted, ''Congratulations to Shivani, Anju, Divya, Radhika and Nisha for winning medals at the Wrestling Championships in Belgrade. Their performance is special and will contribute to wrestling becoming even more popular across India.'' In another tweet he added, ''Congratulations to @realmanubhaker, @SarnobatRahi, @SChaudhary2002 and @abhishek_70007 for winning medals at the @ISSF_Shooting President's Cup in Poland. The people of India are proud of their stupendous performance. Best wishes to these athletes for their future endeavors.''
