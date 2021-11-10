Southeast Asia's digital economy could reach $1 trillion by 2030: Report

Southeast Asia's digital economy will reach $174 billion in gross merchandise value by the end of 2021, pick up the pace to hit $363 billion by 2025 and could reach a value of $1 trillion by 2030, according to a new report published today by Google, Temasek and Bain & Company.

According to the latest eConomy SEA 2021 report, the digital economy is poised to play an even bigger role in the region's future than previously imagined and will open up exciting new possibilities for hundreds of millions of people across and beyond the region.

In 2021, 40 million new internet users came online, bringing the internet penetration in Southeast Asia (SEA) to 75% (440 million). Since the COVID-19 pandemic started, 60 million new digital consumers joined the internet economy and, as per the report, the shift appears to be here to stay as 9 out of 10 new users in 2020 continue to use them in 2021.

Of the 3,000 digital merchants who responded to the survey, one in three believe they wouldn't have survived the pandemic without going online. Today, a majority of these merchants (90%) accept digital payments.

The eConomy SEA 2021 report estimates that the e-commerce sector could pass $120 billion in GMV by the end of 2021 and reach $234 billion by 2025. While food delivery is growing fast, the health, education and financial technology sectors are expected to become a significant part of the digital economy by 2030.

As far as investment is concerned, it is on track towards a record high in 2021, with e-Commerce and digital financial services continuing to attract the lion's share of investment dollars. At the same time, funding for the healthtech sector rose to a record high of $1.1 billion in the first six months of 2021, more than the 2020 total of $800 million.

The report also highlights priorities for the years ahead so that the digital decade benefits as many people as possible. These include:

getting regulatory frameworks right

putting data infrastructure in place

ensuring the digital economy develops in a way that's equitable

For more details, head over to the Google post.