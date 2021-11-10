Airtel, Oracle widen alliance to bring cloud solutions range to over 1 mn enterprise users
Oracle and Bharti Airtel have extended their partnership to drive growth of digital economy by bringing a slew of cloud solutions to over 1 million enterprise customers.Oracle will leverage Nxtra by Airtels data centre network to expand its cloud presence in India.
Oracle and Bharti Airtel have extended their partnership to drive the growth of the digital economy by bringing a slew of cloud solutions to over 1 million enterprise customers.
Oracle will leverage 'Nxtra' by Airtel's data center network to expand its cloud presence in India. Further Airtel Business will offer Oracle Cloud Infrastructure to its million-plus enterprise customers, according to a statement.
Oracle and Airtel would also set up a Cloud Centre of Excellence in Gurgaon with a dedicated team of specialists from both organizations. These experts will help modernize Airtel's internal workloads and enable customers to adopt the cloud and fully benefit from it.
''Oracle and Bharti Airtel have extended their partnership to support the growth of India's digital economy by bringing a range of industry-leading cloud solutions to more than 1 million enterprise customers,'' the statement said.
As per estimates, the number of active Internet users in India is projected to grow to over 900 million by 2025, from 622 million in 2020, driven by affordable smartphones and data tariffs.
With 5G services expected to begin in 2022, the Indian economy will witness a further surge in demand for digital services and applications.
Also, organizations are moving to cloud-based applications to accelerate their digital transformation journeys.
''As a result, India's public cloud market is expected to grow from USD 3.6 billion in 2020 to USD 9.5 billion by 2025,'' the release pointed out.
