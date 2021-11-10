ITV says 2021 ad revenue will rise 24% to record level
It predicted a 24% rise for the year. The company said the strong performances from its broadcast and studios businesses resulted in a 28% rise in external revenue to 2.38 billion pounds ($3.2 billion) for the nine months to end-September.
- Country:
- United Kingdom
ITV, Britain's biggest free-to-air commercial broadcaster, said it expected to deliver record total advertising revenue this year, with strong demand from a reopened economy resulting in a predicted 11% to 13% rise in the fourth quarter. It predicted a 24% rise for the year.
The company said the strong performances from its broadcast and studios businesses resulted in a 28% rise in external revenue to 2.38 billion pounds ($3.2 billion) for the nine months to end-September. ($1 = 0.7414 pounds)
Also Read: Britain drafts COP26 deal on global aviation emissions
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Britain