ITV says 2021 ad revenue will rise 24% to record level

It predicted a 24% rise for the year. The company said the strong performances from its broadcast and studios businesses resulted in a 28% rise in external revenue to 2.38 billion pounds ($3.2 billion) for the nine months to end-September.

Reuters | London | Updated: 10-11-2021 12:45 IST | Created: 10-11-2021 12:45 IST
ITV says 2021 ad revenue will rise 24% to record level
  • Country:
  • United Kingdom

ITV, Britain's biggest free-to-air commercial broadcaster, said it expected to deliver record total advertising revenue this year, with strong demand from a reopened economy resulting in a predicted 11% to 13% rise in the fourth quarter.

($1 = 0.7414 pounds)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

