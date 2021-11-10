Left Menu

The second phase metro will run between Motijheel and Transport Nagar.The Samajwadi Party, meanwhile, accused the BJP of taking credit for schemes launched in its regime.Foundation of Kanpur Metro was laid on October 4, 2016 in presence of then central minister Venkaiah Naidu and the then MP Murli Manohar Joshi.

PTI | Kanpur | Updated: 10-11-2021 13:01 IST | Created: 10-11-2021 12:57 IST
Adityanath flags off trial run of Kanpur Metro
Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Wednesday flagged off the trial run of the Kanpur Metro, and said the people of the city will soon have access to the best transport facility.

In his address at the trial run of the Metro between IIT-Kanpur and Motijheel here, he said, ''Within the next four to six weeks, we will be able to complete the process of metro trial and get it launched for Kanpurites by Prime Minister Narendra Modi.'' Noting that the project is being completed before its scheduled time, he said, ''In the next four to six weeks, the people of Kanpur will have the best transport facility in the form of Metro Rail''.

According to District Magistrate Visakh G Iyer, the operation of Kanpur Metro is scheduled to start from December 31. However, the chief minister has instructed that the commercial operation of Kanpur Metro should be started between December 15 and 20.

The chief minister said the work on Kanpur Metro started on November 15, 2019. ''For the last 19 months, the whole world and the country faced the global pandemic of COVID-19. Despite this challenge, the Uttar Pradesh Metro Rail Corporation has achieved this feat.The central government has also contributed to this entire programme,'' he said.

Earlier, Managing Director, Uttar Pradesh Metro Rail Corporation, Kumar Keshav apprised the chief minister on the Kanpur Metro project.

In the first phase, the metro will run between IIT Kanpur and Motijheel covering a distance of nine km. The second phase metro will run between Motijheel and Transport Nagar.

The Samajwadi Party, meanwhile, accused the BJP of taking credit for schemes launched in its regime.

''Foundation of Kanpur Metro was laid on October 4, 2016 in presence of then central minister Venkaiah Naidu and the then MP Murli Manohar Joshi. The BJP has nothing to its credit. It is only taking credit for previous government's work,'' a party spokesperson said.

