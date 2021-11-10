Left Menu

China's Xi to participate in APEC meetings via video link

Reuters | Beijing | Updated: 10-11-2021 13:12 IST | Created: 10-11-2021 13:01 IST
Image Credit: Flickr
China's President Xi Jinping will participate in, and speak at, a meeting of the leaders of Asia-Pacific trade group APEC via video link on Friday, the foreign ministry said.

Leaders of the grouping, hosted this year by New Zealand, will focus on the region's economic recovery from the coronavirus pandemic, emphasising supply chain support and decarbonising economies.

Xi will also make a keynote address to a Nov. 11 meeting for APEC business leaders, the ministry said in a website statement on Wednesday.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

