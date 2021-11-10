China's Xi to participate in APEC meetings via video link
Reuters | Beijing | Updated: 10-11-2021 13:12 IST | Created: 10-11-2021 13:01 IST
- Country:
- China
China's President Xi Jinping will participate in, and speak at, a meeting of the leaders of Asia-Pacific trade group APEC via video link on Friday, the foreign ministry said.
Leaders of the grouping, hosted this year by New Zealand, will focus on the region's economic recovery from the coronavirus pandemic, emphasising supply chain support and decarbonising economies.
Xi will also make a keynote address to a Nov. 11 meeting for APEC business leaders, the ministry said in a website statement on Wednesday.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- China
- Asia-Pacific
- APEC
- Xi Jinping
- New Zealand
Advertisement
ALSO READ
China's Vice Premier Liu He speaks with U.S. Treasury Secretary Yellen
China's Vice Premier Liu He speaks with U.S. Treasury Secretary Yellen
GLOBAL MARKETS-Asia stocks catch Wall St cheer but China caps gains
Arctic Council expresses concern over China's rising interference in the region
China's Vice Premier Liu He speaks with U.S. Treasury Secretary Yellen