ITV says 2021 ad revenue will hit record levels
The company said the share of viewing achieved by its main ITV channel for the nine months to the end of September rose to 17.0% from 16.6%, with the Euros, Love Island and dramas such as Manhunt: The Night Stalker and Vera, delivering strong ratings. ($1 = 0.7414 pounds)
ITV, Britain's biggest free-to-air commercial broadcaster, said its ad revenue would reach a record this year driven by strong demand from a reopening economy.
The company, which made drama "Vigil" and reality show "Love Island", said ad revenue would rise by between 11% and 13% in the fourth quarter, resulting in a 24% increase for the year. Chief Executive Carolyn McCall said ITV had had an "outstanding" nine months "by any standards", with revenue in its Media & Entertainment broadcasting business and its Studios production unit performing better than last year and 2019.
Revenue for the nine-months to end-September rose 28% to 2.38 billion pounds ($3.2 billion), the company said on Wednesday. The company said the share of viewing achieved by its main ITV channel for the nine months to the end of September rose to 17.0% from 16.6%, with the Euros, Love Island and dramas such as Manhunt: The Night Stalker and Vera, delivering strong ratings.
($1 = 0.7414 pounds)
