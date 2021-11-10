Kalyan Jewellers India posts consolidated Q2 PAT of Rs 68.77 cr

Kalyan Jewellers India on Wednesday posted a Rs 68.77 crore consolidated profit after tax (PAT) for the quarter ending September 30, as easing of COVID-19 related restrictions and recovering economy boosted sales momentum.

The company had reported a consolidated loss of Rs 136.12 crore during the corresponding quarter of 2020-21, Kalyan Jewellers India said in a regulatory filing.

Revenue from operations of the company during the quarter under review grew by 60.65 per cent to Rs 2,888.69 crore, compared to Rs 1,798.05 crore in the same period of the previous fiscal.

The revenue growth was broad-based across geographies with both India and international markets growing at the same pace, the company added.

''The company's performance during the recently concluded quarter has been very strong and we remain confident of the current quarter given the continued easing of COVID-19 related restrictions as well as the return of buoyancy in consumer sentiments across markets.

''We are witnessing a continuation in revenue momentum that had started around the same time last year and are encouraged by the trends that we are seeing in our operating performance,'' Kalyan Jewellers India Executive Director Ramesh Kalyanaraman said.

Shares of the company were trading at Rs 81.50, up 3.69 per cent on BSE.

