Left Menu

Porsche AG benefits from being part of Volkswagen Group, CEO says

Porsche AG, part of the Volkswagen Group, profits from being part of Volkswagen, its CEO Oliver Blume said on Wednesday, following speculation that an IPO of the luxury unit could be on the cards. Volkswagen's CEO Herbert Diess said on Oct. 28 the company was constantly reviewing its portfolio but provided no further comment.

Reuters | Ludwigsburg | Updated: 10-11-2021 14:21 IST | Created: 10-11-2021 14:21 IST
Porsche AG benefits from being part of Volkswagen Group, CEO says
  • Country:
  • Germany

Porsche AG, part of the Volkswagen Group, profits from being part of Volkswagen, its CEO Oliver Blume said on Wednesday, following speculation that an IPO of the luxury unit could be on the cards. "We feel very comfortable in the Volkswagen Group, we can profit from synergies. The important thing in this time is to focus on transformation," Blume said, speaking at a car industry conference organised by autos publication Automobilwoche in Ludwigsburg, Germany.

Germany's Manager Magazin reported in October that investment bank Goldman Sachs and law firm Freshfields were among advisors working on a possible listing of the unit. Volkswagen's CEO Herbert Diess said on Oct. 28 the company was constantly reviewing its portfolio but provided no further comment.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Sapphire Foods India IPO subscribed 49 pc on Day 1

Sapphire Foods India IPO subscribed 49 pc on Day 1

 India
2
WhiteHat Jr to Host Free Virtual Event 'AI Accelerator' to Educate Children about How Artificial Intelligence is Transforming the World

WhiteHat Jr to Host Free Virtual Event 'AI Accelerator' to Educate Children ...

 India
3
Supermicro Enhances Broadest Portfolio of Edge to Cloud AI Systems with Accelerated Inferencing and New Intelligent Fabric Support

Supermicro Enhances Broadest Portfolio of Edge to Cloud AI Systems with Acce...

 Global
4
Google expands ability to request, review formal approvals in Docs to more users

Google expands ability to request, review formal approvals in Docs to more u...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Living with Covid means prioritising prevention and treatment

Ghana’s healthcare system back on track with new hospitals from Ellipse Projects and Adjaye Associates

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021