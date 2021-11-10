Left Menu

Eleven killed in road accident in Barmer

Eight critically injured persons have been referred to Jodhpur for treatment, Barmer Superintendent of Police, Deepak Bhargav, said. Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot spoke to the Barmer district collector and asked him to ensure proper treatment for the injured. Best possible treatment will be ensured for those injured in the accident, Gehlot said in a tweet.

PTI | Jaipur | Updated: 10-11-2021 14:35 IST | Created: 10-11-2021 14:21 IST
Eleven killed in road accident in Barmer
Representative image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

A truck collided head-on with a bus in Rajasthan's Barmer district on Wednesday, leaving 11 people dead and 22 others injured, police said. The accident occurred near Bhandiyawas village on the Barmer-Jodhpur National Highway and both vehicles caught fire following the collision. ''Ten bodies have been recovered from the spot and one died at a hospital. Twenty-two others are injured. Eight critically injured persons have been referred to Jodhpur for treatment,'' Barmer Superintendent of Police, Deepak Bhargav, said. Fire tenders were rushed to the spot to douse the fire which engulfed the two vehicles.

''The bus was full of passengers,'' Shahrukh, one of the passengers on the bus, told reporters in Jodhpur. Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot spoke to the Barmer district collector and asked him to ensure proper treatment for the injured. Best possible treatment will be ensured for those injured in the accident, Gehlot said in a tweet.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Sapphire Foods India IPO subscribed 49 pc on Day 1

Sapphire Foods India IPO subscribed 49 pc on Day 1

 India
2
WhiteHat Jr to Host Free Virtual Event 'AI Accelerator' to Educate Children about How Artificial Intelligence is Transforming the World

WhiteHat Jr to Host Free Virtual Event 'AI Accelerator' to Educate Children ...

 India
3
Supermicro Enhances Broadest Portfolio of Edge to Cloud AI Systems with Accelerated Inferencing and New Intelligent Fabric Support

Supermicro Enhances Broadest Portfolio of Edge to Cloud AI Systems with Acce...

 Global
4
Google expands ability to request, review formal approvals in Docs to more users

Google expands ability to request, review formal approvals in Docs to more u...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Living with Covid means prioritising prevention and treatment

Ghana’s healthcare system back on track with new hospitals from Ellipse Projects and Adjaye Associates

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021