Hong Kong stocks close up as property and tech shares boost
Hong Kong shares finished up on Wednesday, led by real estate firms and tech giants, as investors bought the dip after mainland developers dropped nearly 20% and bet policies to be eased in the sector. The Hang Seng index rose 0.7%, to 24,996.14, while the China Enterprises Index gained 1.2%, to 8,910.98 points. ** Property firms climbed 3.1%, with the mainland developers jumping 7.8%.
** Property firms climbed 3.1%, with the mainland developers jumping 7.8%. ** State-backed Securities Times reported that some real estate companies disclosed plans to issue debt in the inter-bank market at a meeting on Tuesday with China's inter-bank bond market regulator.
** The meeting on Tuesday heralded the loosening of domestic bond policies, the Securities Times said. ** Mainland property developers listed in Hong Kong lost more than 18% in the past two weeks due to tightened policy, liquidity woes, and a planned real estate tax scheme.
** Property developer Fantasia Holdings Group Co Ltd slumped 36.7% after it said there was no guarantee it would be able to meet its financial obligations given the liquidity issue. ** Investors are awaiting cash-strapped Evergrande Group's overdue $148 million bond payment to be made on Wednesday.
** The Hang Seng Tech Index rose 2.1%, with Tencent Holdings surging 4.2% ahead of Q3 earnings results later on Wednesday. ** Healthcare firms added 2.7%, with Fosun Pharmaceutical Group surging nearly 10%.
** A clinical trial for a Chinese vaccine maker's candidate that adopts the messenger RNA (mRNA) technology has obtained a key regulatory clearance from China, while investors are expecting Fosun, which is trying to bring a German firm's mRNA vaccine to China, to get approval from the authority.
