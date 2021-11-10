Omega Seiki Mobility launches cargo electric 3-wheeler Rage+ RapidEV

EV maker Omega Seiki Mobility, in partnership with Log 9 Materials, on Wednesday said it has launched fast-charging cargo electric 3-wheeler 'Rage+ RapidEV' in two variants for the last-mile cargo delivery.

It also announced the commencement of pre-bookings for the two variants -- Rage+ RapidEV Open Carrier Half Tray and Rage+ RapidEV with 140 cubic ft top body container -- at an initial payment of Rs 10,000 for the first 100 customers. The two variants of the vehicle, which gets fully charged in 35 minutes and provide a range of over 90km+ on a single charge, are priced at Rs 3.59 lakh and Rs 3.99 lakh (discounted ex-showroom), respectively, as per a release. The vehicle will be dispatched and shipped to the customer within 4-6 weeks from the date of pre-booking, it added. The first-in-segment cargo e-three-wheeler has been developed jointly by Omega Seiki Mobility and advanced battery-tech startup Log9 Materials, keeping in mind the unique requirements of Indian consumers, the company said. The vehicle comes with a discount of up to Rs 1-lakh to the first 1,000 units only, the release added. Besides, the Rage+ Rapid EVs also come along with a Rs 1-lakh buyback guarantee within five years (after the purchase), which is the first of kind offer in the domestic space and an attempt to solve the challenges associated with the resale value of EVs, the company claimed. “Omega Seiki Mobility (OSM) believes that the way to develop faster EV Technology is through creating alliances. We are elated to partner with Log9 Materials as we share common values of creating Made-In-India and Made-for-India products,” said Uday Narang, founder and Chairman, Omega Seiki Mobility. The company is confident that its customers will be delighted with the unique value proposition offered, he said.

Resolving range anxiety with industry-leading charging time will lead to more uptime for last-mile logistics, adding more firepower to businesses, Narang noted.

“…With Log 9's InstaCharge technology which allow 9x faster charging, 9x more battery life and 9x higher performance as compared to the existing EV batteries in the Indian market, these Rage+ RapidEV 3 wheelers will enable vehicle owners to save a lot of charging time, increase uptime, deliver more and thus make more money with deliveries per shift,” said Akshay Singhal, Founder-CEO, Log 9 Materials.

To address the issue of range anxiety, both variants of the vehicle consist of RapidX 6000 fast-charging batteries based on the Log 9 Materials flagship InstaCharge technology, he added.

This enables the vehicles to get fully charged within 35 minutes, thereby making them the fastest-charging 3-wheelers available in India currently, it said. The batteries are optimally designed to work within tough Indian weather conditions between operating temperatures of -30°C to +60°C, allowing up to 40,000 charge-discharge cycles and hence 10+ years of battery life, and will provide a range of 90km+ in a single charge when fully charged, it added. Additionally, Rage+ Rapid EV offers a 5-year vehicle warranty and 6-year battery warranty, according to the release.

