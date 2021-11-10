Urbanrise brings to Hyderabad a landmark luxury project - The Happening Heights

- With over 50+ world amenities, Urbanrise's The Happening Heights is located at Bachupally Extension close to the ORR - Luxurious 2 & 3 BHK apartments just at Rs 3,999/++Sq.ft.

HYDERABAD, India, Nov. 10, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The pearl city of India is all set to witness a new landmark as Urbanrise, South India's largest real estate developer today announced the commencement of its latest luxury project - The Happening Heights. Located at Bachupally Extension, just few minutes from Bachupally this brand new luxury project is a premium integrated gated community. With 855 units, a blend of 2BHK and 3BHK apartments, the Happening Heights is Hyderabad's finest luxury apartments designed with 50 over world class amenities. Starting at Rs. 3,999 per sq.ft the apartments are carefully designed to offer comfort, serenity and a touch of elegant architecture.

Commenting on the launch, Mr Rajendra Joshi, Executive Director of Sales & Marketing, Urbanrise said, ''We are happy and thrilled to commence a thoroughly unique luxury project in Hyderabad. Having delivered over 5000+ happy homes across South India, The Happening Heights will be a landmark project for us, as we are confident that it will truly redefine the term luxury/premium in the realty space. Post pandemic we have seen an increasing interest from home buyers for a well-balanced community that offers them space to work and balance life. We have incorporated all these comforts in The Happening Heights to make it the perfect abode, especially for first time, young home buyers. Our value proposition across all projects is to ensure that the kids have spacious amenities to nurture and groom their interests. In The Happening Heights as well we have put together a dedicated space with top-notch amenities catering to kids. We are sure that this project will be a great investment for home buyers.'' Urbanrise The Happening Heights offers smartly designed 2 &3 BHK luxury apartments ranging from 1172 sqft to 1192 sqft that are luxuriously crafted with the most premium specifications. Poised as a sky-rise living space, The Happening Heights offers exclusive roof-top amenities like Rooftop barbecue and party area, Rooftop Amphitheater, Rooftop gaming zone, Rooftop Green dining and Rooftop co-working spaces. Giving prime importance to Kids education, the project offers Urbranrise Genius, 10000 sqft area designed and dedicated exclusively for kids to learn, share and discover their talents. Urbanrise Genius boasts of Music Classes, Dance and Cookery Classes, Tuition Classes, Arts & Craft, Robotics, Day Care & Crèche.

Stepping up the luxury quotient, the project offers a 36000sq.ft plush club-house with a luxurious ambience. The project also comprises a wide range of amenities like Swimming pool, Party Lawn, Work from Park, Yoga Deck, Ladies Kitty corner, Seating Plaza, Cricket practice nets, Outdoor Table Tennis, Half Basketball court and more. The project is strategically constructed in G+19 structure using MIVAN technology that ensures faster construction and on-time delivery. The project boasts 70% of open space designed with open recreation space making it senior-citizen and kids-friendly.

The Happening Heights is located in a prime area with immediate access to educational institutions, hospitals, tech parks and other essentials. The project comprises of 5 blocks.

The project will have 855 apartments and will be handed over within 45 months. The project is registered under Hyderabad RERA –RERA No: P02200003508.

About Urbanrise Founded by a visionary team of young and passionate experts from the real estate industry, Urbanrise, one of best developers in Chennai and Hyderabad, is a promising real estate brand emerging across South India from India's well-acclaimed Alliance Group.

Having delivered over 5000+ homes the company has 4.2 Crores Sq. Ft. (42 Million Sq. Ft.) of projects worth Rs.24,000 crores of real estate portfolio at different stages, and has set its sights to conquer the international real estate market with its Vision of becoming a $10 billion enterprise and the world's largest real estate development company by 2035.

PWR PWR

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)