ITILITE Strengthens its leadership with Sukhpreet Swaran Sandhu as Head of Human Resources

BANGALORE, India, Nov. 10, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- ITILITE, a global T&E SaaS platform, has strengthened its team by appointing Sukhpreet Swaran Sandhu as the Head of Human Resources. A highly experienced people leader and a culture evangelist, Sukhpreet, has held leadership positions in companies like IndiaMart, Spinny, Denave over the last 14 years. In his new journey Sukhpreet will be responsible to lead the human capital agenda and accelerate the organization's capability towards the next levels of growth.

Commenting on his new role with ITILITE, Sukhpreet says, ''I am extremely excited to join the ITILITE team in its next phases of growth & success. Bias for action, agility, customer first, and people empowerment are a few foundations that ITILITE lives by day in and day out. From being a customer to now empowering this super talented team to drive global success, this voyage is going to be immensely joyful. My manifesto is very simple - ABC: build a more Agile, Balanced and Cohesive workplace. It is my privilege to foster scalable people practices for a revolutionary product company like ITILITE.'' Sukhpreet comes with a decade and a half record of building diverse and dynamic teams & enhancing exceptional people experiences across continents. In his previous stint, he led the Human Resources function with Spinny wherein he implemented new-aged HR strategies & scaled it with a range of agile human capital interventions. In his other strategic roles with Denave, Tolexo (IndiaMART Group), and Jabong, he took care of Global Talent and HR strategy & transformation, leadership development, etc. In 2018, Business World recognized Sukhpreet as one of the 'Top 100 Professionals and Leaders' adding a feather to his cap.

''We believe that our people are the focus for the company's growth. In the last 18 months, ITILITE has seen a 3x growth in customers and doubled our team to 250 people. We are happy to have Sukhpreet join us to lead the Human Resources function and help us continue building an agile work culture and to make our employees feel empowered,'' says Mayank Kukreja, Founder & CEO, ITILITE. ''As we continue to grow rapidly across the globe, I am confident that together we will take the employee experience at ITILITE to the next level.'' About ITILITE (www.itilite.com): ITILITE is an all-in-one platform to manage business travel and expense reimbursements. ITILITE powers 500,000+ users globally across small businesses to Unicorns & Fortune 500 companies. Through its unique savings led employee incentives, it helps companies reduce their Travel & Expense spend by up to 30% in a way employees love. Customers use ITILITE's powerful compliance along with the free 24/7 call, chat and email support to increase finance productivity and to keep their employees safe and happy.

