Germany will not immediately sign deal to make cars emission-free by 2035

Reuters | Berlin | Updated: 10-11-2021 16:02 IST | Created: 10-11-2021 15:35 IST
Representative Image Image Credit: Flickr
Germany said it would not immediately sign the COP26 declaration to make all cars and vans emission-free by 2035 as there is still no agreement within the German government about fuels from renewable sources, a ministry spokesperson said on Wednesday. The German government agrees only zero-emission vehicles should be registered by 2035, but it has not agreed if combustion engine fuels from renewable sources can be part of the solution, the environment ministry spokesperson said.

Germany's environment ministry does not see combustible fuels from renewable sources as a viable option for passenger cars in terms of availability and efficiency, while other ministries are open to the possibility, the spokesperson said.

Living with Covid means prioritising prevention and treatment

Ghana’s healthcare system back on track with new hospitals from Ellipse Projects and Adjaye Associates

