PharmEasy parent API Holdings files Rs 6,250-cr IPO papers

API Holdings, the parent company of pharmacy platform PharmEasy, has filed preliminary papers with capital markets regulator Sebi to raise Rs 6,250 crore through an initial share sale.

The IPO is the primary issuance of equity shares and does not have any offer for sale (OFS) component, which means the company's existing shareholders will not divest their stake, according to the draft red herring prospectus (DRHP).

The company may consider a private placement of equity shares aggregating Rs 1,250 crore. If the pre-IPO placement is undertaken, the issue size will be reduced.

The e-pharmacy startup plans to utilise the net proceeds to prepay or repay the outstanding debt of Rs 1,929 crore, fund organic growth initiatives totaling Rs 1,259 crore, pursue inorganic growth through acquisitions and other strategic initiatives aggregating to Rs 1,500 crore, and for general corporate purposes.

The draft filing comes after a slew of tech-based companies such as Zomato, Nykaa and Policybazaar successfully concluded their initial public offerings (IPOs).

The digital healthcare platform API Holdings is an integrated, end-to-end business that aims to provide solutions for the healthcare needs of consumers providing digital tools and information on illness and wellness, offering teleconsultation, offering diagnostics and radiology tests, and delivering treatment protocols including products and devices.

Its investors include Prosus Ventures (formerly Naspers Ventures), TPG Growth, Temasek, CDPQ, LGT Lightrock, Eight Roads, and Think Investments.

API Holdings' pre-IPO round that closed in October saw participation from a host of investors, including Singapore-based Amansa Capital, US-based hedge fund Janus Henderson, global healthcare focussed asset manager OrbiMed, tech-focussed Steadview Capital, Abu Dhabi's sovereign wealth fund ADQ, and global Asset Manager Neuberger Berman.

In May, PharmEasy, which is primarily into medicine deliveries, completed the acquisition of ﻿Medlife﻿ to become the largest healthcare delivery platform in India.

In June, API Holdings announced that it will acquire a controlling stake in diagnostic chain Thyrocare for Rs 4,546 crore, and in September, the company acquired a majority of Bengaluru based tech-focussed, healthcare supply chain startup Akna Medical Pvt Ltd (Aknamed) which is backed by Lightrock for an undisclosed sum.

As of June 2021, API Holdings provided access to more than 50,000 stock-keeping units (SKUs) across 18,587 pin codes in 2,601 cities and towns across the country. It provided services to 3,261 wholesalers, 87,194 pharmacies, and 4,617 prescribing doctors and clinics, and 926 hospitals, with 25 million registered users.

Citigroup Global Markets India, JM Financial, Kotak Mahindra Capital Company, Morgan Stanley India Company, BofA Securities India are the book running lead managers to the public issue.

