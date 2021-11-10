PGIM India MF eyes USD 100 mn from its global realty securities fund in 6 months

PGIM India Mutual Fund expects to mobilise around USD 100 million in the next six months from the country's first global select real estate securities fund of funds, which will track the FTSE realty index, and will hit the market next week.

The open-ended equities fund of funds is opening on November 15 and closing on 29, the fund house said in a note on Wednesday.

The PGIM global select real estate securities fund will track the FTSE EPRA Nareit developed index and hopes to mobilise around USD 100 million (about Rs 745 crore) in the next six months, Ajit Menon, chief executive officer of PGIM India Mutual Fund, told PTI.

The primary investment objective of the scheme is to generate long- term capital appreciation from investing in the units of the PGIM global select real estate securities fund, which primarily invests in REITS and equity-related securities of real estate companies located throughout the world, he said.

Globally, real estate as an asset class has undergone a shift during the pandemic. As economies across the world reopen, properties such as hotels, assisted living facilities and restaurants are going to benefit from pent-up demand.

The pandemic has accelerated trends already underway like cloud computing, remote schooling, remote working, e-commerce and last-mile retail, thus expanding growth opportunities for new type of real estate, Rick Romano, managing director of PGIM real estate and head of global real estate securities business.

The new scheme will invest 95 per cent in global realty stocks and the rest will be parked in debt instruments, including government securities, corporate debt, money market instruments, including cash and units of mutual funds.

The fund may switch/ redeem 10 per cent of the units allotted to debt schemes/ PGIM India arbitrage fund without any exit load within 90 days of the allotment and any redemptions/ switch-outs in excess of the above-mentioned limit will be subject to an exit load of 0.50 per cent.

Ravi Adukia will be the fund manager of the new scheme.

PGIM India Mutual Fund is a wholly-owned business of PGIM, the global investment management business of the US-based Prudential Financial Inc, which is among the top-10 largest asset managers in the world with over USD 1.5 trillion in assets under management as of September 2021.

PGIM India MF offers a range of equity and fixed income solutions to retail and institutional investors managing 22 open-ended funds operated by 14 investment professionals. It also offers offshore funds and portfolio management services.

PGIM Real Estate is one of the largest real estate managers in the world with USD 201.3 billion in gross assets under management and administration. It strives to deliver exceptional outcomes for investors and borrowers through a range of realty equity and debt solutions across the risk-return spectrum.

