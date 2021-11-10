Left Menu

Over Rs 1.15 lakh cr I-T refunds issued till Nov 8; include Rs 12,617 cr for FY21

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 10-11-2021 16:01 IST | Created: 10-11-2021 16:01 IST
  • Country:
  • India

Income tax refunds of over Rs 1.15 lakh crore have been issued to more than 98 lakh taxpayers so far this fiscal year, the I-T department said on Wednesday.

These also include Rs 12,616.79 crore refunds to 65.31 lakh taxpayers for 2020-21 fiscal (Assessment Year 2021-22).

''CBDT issues refunds of over Rs 1,15,917 crore to more than 98.90 lakh taxpayers from 1st April, 2021 to 8th November,2021,'' the I-T department tweeted.

This includes personal income tax refunds of Rs 36,000 crore to over 97.12 lakh taxpayers, and corporate tax refunds of Rs 79,917 crore in over 1.77 lakh cases.

