VW CEO Diess says will "certainly" remain in position into next year

The CEO was due to meet with workers council head Daniela Cavallo, who last week heavily criticised his leadership, later on Wednesday to discuss strategy, Diess said.

Reuters | Berlin | Updated: 10-11-2021 16:18 IST | Created: 10-11-2021 16:18 IST
  • Germany

Volkswagen's CEO Herbert Diess said on Wednesday he was confident he would remain in his position into next year, after speculation that he could be pushed aside amid turmoil over potential cuts at the company. Asked at an online summit by German newspaper Handelsblatt whether he believed he would keep his post, the CEO said "Yes, certainly."

Diess' relationship to the works council has been strained in recent weeks amid disagreement over how radical the overhaul at Europe's top carmaker must be in its quest for electric vehicle dominance.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Living with Covid means prioritising prevention and treatment

Ghana’s healthcare system back on track with new hospitals from Ellipse Projects and Adjaye Associates

