Equity benchmark indices close in red, Sensex down by 80 points
Indian equity market closed in red on Wednesday as the metal, realty, basic material and consumer durables sector shares plummeted.
At the closing bell, the BSE S&P Sensex was down by 80.63 points or 0.13 per cent, while the Nifty 50 dropped by 27.10 points or 0.15 per cent.
In BSE Sensex, the sectors which plummeted were the metal sector with a decline of 2.07 per cent, the realty sector with 1.64 per cent, and the consumer durables sector and basic material sector with 0.84 per cent each. Among the gainers for the day were the telecom sector with 2.16 per cent and the energy sector with 0.93 per cent.
Among stocks, the top gainer was Bharti Airtel, which surged 3.16 per cent to Rs 735.70, followed by Mahindra & Mahindra (M&M) up by 3 per cent to Rs 735.70 per share. Reliance, Sun Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd and ITC also traded with a positive bias. Meanwhile, IndusInd Bank cracked by 3.38 per cent, followed by Tata Steel down by 2.77 per cent and Hindustan Unilever Ltd (HUL) by 1.23 per cent. (ANI)
