Some bond holders of Evergrande have not received payments on Asia end of business Wed - sources

Some bond holders of cash-strapped China Evergrande Group have not received coupon payments by the end of 30-day grace periods at close of Asia business on Wednesday, two people with knowledge of the matter said.

Reuters | Hong Kong | Updated: 10-11-2021 17:07 IST | Created: 10-11-2021 16:42 IST
  • China

Some bond holders of cash-strapped China Evergrande Group have not received coupon payments by the end of 30-day grace periods at close of Asia business on Wednesday, two people with knowledge of the matter said. Evergrande, the world's most indebted developer, has been stumbling from deadline to deadline in recent weeks as it grapples with more than $300 billion in liabilities, $19 billion of which are international market bonds.

The company has not defaulted on any of its offshore debt obligations. But 30-day grace periods on coupon payments of more than $148 million on its April 2022, 2023 and 2024 bonds end on Wednesday. Both the sources declined to be named as they were not authorised to speak to the media.

Evergrande declined to comment.

