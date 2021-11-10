Govt health facilities, their doctors asked to get enlisted on Ayushman Bharat registries

The Union health ministry has asked all government departments and facilities like hospitals, laboratories and pharmacies and also their doctors to get enlisted on the dedicated registries under the Ayushman Bharat Digital Mission.

In a letter to secretaries of all central departments and directors of all central hospitals, Union Health Secretary Rajesh Bhushan advised government health facilities to procure and install a Health/Hospital Information Management System (HMIS), also known as Hospital Information System (HIS), at their facilities for generating digital health records.

The government has decided that all its health facilities shall take part in the Ayushman Bharat Digital Mission - ABDM (earlier known as National Digital Health Mission - NDHM), which was launched nationally by Prime Minister Narendra Modi on September 27, the letter said. Accordingly, all the government facilities (hospitals, clinics, laboratories, pharmacies, radiology centres, etc.) where any healthcare service is provided are requested to register on the Health Facility Registry (HFR), under ABDM. Registration of all doctors working either full time or part time for the facilities are to be done on the Healthcare Professionals Registry (HPR) under ABDM, the letter sent on November 9 said.

''For effective digitisation of healthcare in India, healthcare providers need to start generating digital health records. To facilitate this, government health facilities are advised to procure and install a Health/Hospital Information Management System (HMIS), also known as Hospital Information System (HIS), at their facilities. The chosen solution must be ABDM compliant,'' the letter stated.

The government has also made available two such solution that are recommended for use -- e-Hospital by NIC (National Informatics Centre) and e-Sushrut by C-DAC (Centre for Development of Advanced Computing).

National Health Authority (NHA) has been entrusted with the task of implementation of this initiative. ''We request that these activities may be started at the earliest, and necessary follow up may also be done at your level. We look forward to your continued support to make the Mission successful,'' the letter further stated.

