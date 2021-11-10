Germany will not immediately sign deal to make cars emission-free by 2035

Germany said it would not immediately sign the COP26 declaration to make all cars and vans emission-free by 2035 as there is still no agreement within the German government about fuels from renewable sources, a ministry spokesperson said on Wednesday.

Germany, Europe's biggest economy, is one of several major car-making countries alongside China and the United States that did not sign the agreement on zero emissions from cars and vans by 2035 for advanced markets and 2040 for others. At the same time, climate change is high on the agenda in ongoing talks to form a new coalition government to succeed Chancellor Angela Merkel's administration.

The German government agrees only zero-emission vehicles should be registered by 2035, but it has not agreed whether combustion engine fuels from renewable sources can be part of the solution, the environment ministry spokesperson said. Germany's environment ministry does not see combustible fuels from renewable sources as a viable option for passenger cars in terms of availability and efficiency, while other ministries are open to the possibility, the spokesperson said.

Germany's largest automakers meanwhile said they support the goal to move towards zero-emission vehicles but warned that the ability to reach the COP26 targets may vary between regions. The country's largest carmaker Volkswagen said the pace at which it could transform its portfolio towards EVs may vary from region to region depending on factors including local politics and the availability of renewable energy.

BMW said it is able to produce zero-emission technology but could not sign the agreement at this point due to uncertainty around the development of infrastructure for zero-emission vehicles across all markets. Ola Kaellenius, the chief executive of Mercedes maker Daimler, also said synthetic fuels may be an important stepping stone for the transformation.

