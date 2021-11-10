UK's Frost: Not yet ready to give up on N.Ireland talks with EU

British Brexit minister David Frost said on Wednesday that there was more work to be done in negotiations with the European Union over post-Brexit trade with Northern Ireland and he was not ready to give up yet.

"This process of negotiations has not reached its end, although we have been talking for nearly four weeks now there remain possibilities that the talks have not yet seriously examined," Frost told parliament's upper chamber.

"There is more to do and I certainly will not give up on this process, unless and until, it is abundantly clear that nothing more can be done. We are certainly not at that point yet."

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)