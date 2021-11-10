Euro zone bond yields tick up before U.S. inflation report

Euro zone bond yields ticked up on Wednesday as markets awaited the October U.S. inflation report. The report, due at 1330 GMT, is expected to show consumer prices rose 5.8% year-on-year in October, according to a Reuters poll.

Overnight data showed Chinese producer prices accelerated more than expected in October. That added to market concerns that inflation, which has been far above central banks' targets for months, may be less transitory than expected. The moves in euro area bonds early on Wednesday followed U.S. Treasuries, where yields were up 2-5 basis points across the curve.

Germany's 10-year yield, the benchmark for the bloc, was up a basis point to -0.28% by 1149 GMT, slightly above the seven-week low of -0.299% touched on Tuesday. Germany's 30-year yield, which fell 10 bps on Tuesday and neared negative territory for the first time since August, was up 3 bps to 0.05%.

Italy's 10-year yield rose 4 bps to 0.89%, widening the closely watched gap with German peers slightly to 116 bps. Euro zone bond yields have swung wildly in recent weeks, first surging as money markets bet on the European Central Bank hiking rates next year. They then fell sharply after the Bank of England did not deliver an anticipated rate increase, moving money markets around the world.

Though markets are calmer this week, long-term market-based inflation expectations have swung in the euro zone, rising above the ECB's 2% target for the first time in 12 sessions on Tuesday, only to fall back to 1.96% by the session's close and keep there on Wednesday. Inflation-adjusted real yields also fell to record lows on Tuesday, a function of strong demand for inflation-linked debt. But that is also often seen as the market expressing concern over the growth outlook.

"We share the market's hesitation given global growth uncertainty, central banks’ hawkish sword hanging, end of year liquidity and, over a more medium term, our baseline view inflation will prove to be temporary. In other words, timing is tricky," Citi analysts said in a note to clients. In debt auctions, Germany raised 2.462 billion euros from the re-opening of a 10-year bond.

But the 2.797 billion euros of demand Germany received was below the 3 billion it was targetting, leading to another technical failure -- the third time in a row for a 10-year German auction. Elsewhere, Portugal raised 1 billion euros from re-opening bonds due 2031 and 2037.

(Editing by Timothy Heritage and Bernadette Baum)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)