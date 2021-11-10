Left Menu

Powerful Tunisian union rejects cutting subsidies - key reform asked by lenders

Talks with the IMF on a package, predicated on painful and unpopular steps to liberalise the economy, were halted on July 25 when President Kais Saied, faced with protracted government paralysis, dismissed the cabinet, suspended parliament and assumed executive authority. Critics of the president described his moves as a coup, while major foreign donors whose financial assistance an IMF deal could unlock have urged him to return to a normal constitutional order.

Reuters | Updated: 10-11-2021 17:55 IST | Created: 10-11-2021 17:55 IST
Powerful Tunisian union rejects cutting subsidies - key reform asked by lenders

Tunisia's powerful UGTT union on Wednesday rejected any plans to cut subsidies, a stance against reform that will complicate the government's efforts to reach a deal with the International Monetary Fund on a rescue package. UGTT spokesman Sami Tahri, speaking a week after the government resumed technical talks with the IMF, told reporters that a caretaker government now in place could out reforms.

"We reject any plans to cut subsidies and we refuse prices rises...Subsidies must be strengthened (to offset) a significant deterioration in purchasing power," Tahri said. Talks with the IMF on a package, predicated on painful and unpopular steps to liberalise the economy, were halted on July 25 when President Kais Saied, faced with protracted government paralysis, dismissed the cabinet, suspended parliament and assumed executive authority.

Critics of the president described his moves as a coup, while major foreign donors whose financial assistance an IMF deal could unlock have urged him to return to a normal constitutional order. (Reporting By Tarek Amara; Editing by Mark Heinrich)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Sapphire Foods India IPO subscribed 49 pc on Day 1

Sapphire Foods India IPO subscribed 49 pc on Day 1

 India
2
WhiteHat Jr to Host Free Virtual Event 'AI Accelerator' to Educate Children about How Artificial Intelligence is Transforming the World

WhiteHat Jr to Host Free Virtual Event 'AI Accelerator' to Educate Children ...

 India
3
Microsoft releases Windows 10 KB5007186 and Windows 11 KB5007215 update

Microsoft releases Windows 10 KB5007186 and Windows 11 KB5007215 update

 Global
4
President Macron: France to build new nuclear energy reactors

President Macron: France to build new nuclear energy reactors

 France

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Living with Covid means prioritising prevention and treatment

Ghana’s healthcare system back on track with new hospitals from Ellipse Projects and Adjaye Associates

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021