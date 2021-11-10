Left Menu

'Revenue per available room of hotels across 6 major cities grows 169% in Jul-Sept'

Revenue per available room RevPAR of hotels across six major cities grew by 169.4 per cent year-on-year during July-September on lower base effect and easing of travel restrictions, according to property consultant JLL India.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 10-11-2021 18:04 IST | Created: 10-11-2021 18:04 IST
Revenue per available room (RevPAR) of hotels across six major cities grew by 169.4 per cent year-on-year during July-September on lower base effect and easing of travel restrictions, according to property consultant JLL India. In its JLL's Hotel Momentum India (HMI) Q3 2021 report, the consultant said that there has been a 122.9 per cent growth in RevPAR in the July-September period as compared to the previous quarter. The consultant attributed the growth in RevPAR to strong recovery in leisure demand as travel restrictions were eased post the second wave of the pandemic. The Year on Year (Y-o-Y) growth witnessed in the sector during July-September quarter is primarily due to the low base effect of Q3 of 2020 as the nation began to cautiously ease travel restrictions. ''Post the full and partial lockdowns witnessed in many states during April and May of 2021, the sector witnessed a sharp recovery in leisure travel towards the end of Q2 2021,'' JLL said. The trend continued into September quarter as inter-state travel restrictions were further eased, it added. For the next two quarters (Q4 2021 and Q1 2022), JLL India expects growth in the travel sector to continue.

