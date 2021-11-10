Left Menu

Mosaic Wellness raises USD 24 mn in funding round led by Sequoia Capital India

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 10-11-2021 18:20 IST | Created: 10-11-2021 18:20 IST
Mosaic Wellness raises USD 24 mn in funding round led by Sequoia Capital India
  • Country:
  • India

Health and wellness startup Mosaic Wellness on Wednesday said it has raised USD 24 million (over Rs 175 crore) in a Series A funding round led by Sequoia Capital India.

Existing investors Elevation Capital and Matrix Partners India also participated in the round.

''We started with a vision to make wellness accessible and affordable for Indians and have been able to build a very purpose-driven team, keen to solve for this,'' Mosaic Wellness Co-founder & Chief Executive Officer Revant Bhate said.

The company had previously raised USD 10 million in a seed round in December 2019 pre-launch, from Elevation Capital, Sequoia Capital India and Matrix Partners India alongside marquee angel investors such as Jitendra Gupta, Kunal Shah and Jaydeep Barman, the statement said.

''Over the last 18 months, the company has executed brilliantly, growing almost 10X in terms of users and revenue. It's a testament to the clear white space for digital-first health clinics in India and the strong value proposition the company has built for both men and women across multiple treatment areas,'' Principal at Sequoia India Abhishek Mohan said.

Sequoia Capital India is excited to deepen the partnership and for the journey ahead, he added.

Currently, Mosaic Wellness operates two digital health clinic platforms-- Manmatters and Bodywise.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Sapphire Foods India IPO subscribed 49 pc on Day 1

Sapphire Foods India IPO subscribed 49 pc on Day 1

 India
2
Microsoft releases Windows 10 KB5007186 and Windows 11 KB5007215 update

Microsoft releases Windows 10 KB5007186 and Windows 11 KB5007215 update

 Global
3
WhiteHat Jr to Host Free Virtual Event 'AI Accelerator' to Educate Children about How Artificial Intelligence is Transforming the World

WhiteHat Jr to Host Free Virtual Event 'AI Accelerator' to Educate Children ...

 India
4
ReconAfrica to begin drilling in Kavango basin in 2022, looking for partners

ReconAfrica to begin drilling in Kavango basin in 2022, looking for partners

 United Arab Emirates

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Living with Covid means prioritising prevention and treatment

Ghana’s healthcare system back on track with new hospitals from Ellipse Projects and Adjaye Associates

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021