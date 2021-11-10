Mosaic Wellness raises USD 24 mn in funding round led by Sequoia Capital India

Health and wellness startup Mosaic Wellness on Wednesday said it has raised USD 24 million (over Rs 175 crore) in a Series A funding round led by Sequoia Capital India.

Existing investors Elevation Capital and Matrix Partners India also participated in the round.

''We started with a vision to make wellness accessible and affordable for Indians and have been able to build a very purpose-driven team, keen to solve for this,'' Mosaic Wellness Co-founder & Chief Executive Officer Revant Bhate said.

The company had previously raised USD 10 million in a seed round in December 2019 pre-launch, from Elevation Capital, Sequoia Capital India and Matrix Partners India alongside marquee angel investors such as Jitendra Gupta, Kunal Shah and Jaydeep Barman, the statement said.

''Over the last 18 months, the company has executed brilliantly, growing almost 10X in terms of users and revenue. It's a testament to the clear white space for digital-first health clinics in India and the strong value proposition the company has built for both men and women across multiple treatment areas,'' Principal at Sequoia India Abhishek Mohan said.

Sequoia Capital India is excited to deepen the partnership and for the journey ahead, he added.

Currently, Mosaic Wellness operates two digital health clinic platforms-- Manmatters and Bodywise.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)