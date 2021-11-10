Investors are bullish about unicorns like Nykaa, Paytm: Experts

Investors are bullish about unicorns like Nykaa and Paytm, said stock market experts after FSN E-Commerce Ventures, the operator of Nykaa and Nykaa Fashion chain made a bumper debut as the stock listed with a massive 79 per cent premium on Tuesday. Nykaa stock on listing day closed at Rs 2208 per share on the Bombay Stock exchange and National Stock Exchange (NSE) as compared to its Initial public offering (IPO) issue price of Rs 1,125 apiece.

Pranav Haldia, managing director, Prime Database said, "If you look at IPO market historically, you will find that IPO market follows the secondary market. Whenever the secondary market has done well, a spurt in issuances in the primary market is always seen. From March 2020 the secondary market crashed and now after the recovery of the economy from COVID-19 you have seen a steady bull run. Sensex has crossed 60,000. We started seeing some select deals taking place in the primary market starting from July last year. This year is on track to be a record-breaking year through IPO fundraising. Close to 45 companies have raised around Rs 80,000 crore already. So we are well on course to pass the Rs one lakh crore mark as well." Haldia said that some of the regulatory changes, which the Securities and Exchange Board of India (SEBI) has brought about in the recent past, have made it simpler for these loss-making companies to get listed in India and this has really helped this cause.

"Earlier you need to have a profit-making record if you wanted to get listed in the Indian stock market but SEBI has allowed the loss-making company to get listed with certain conditions. Zomato was the first unicorn to be listed. After that, we have seen Cartrade, Nykaa and now Paytm and several others are in pipeline as well," he said. Another stock market expert Nirav Vakharia said that the Nykaa listing has given fabulous returns to investors who bought IPO. Almost 100 per cent returns on the listing day.

On Paytm IPO, Vakharia said that Paytm is coming out with largest-ever IPO of Rs 18,500 crore at a price band of 2050-2150. "Over the last one-and-a-half year, new start-up companies have come out with their IPO. Zomato got huge subscription and soon after listing, it registered a market capitalization of over one lakh crore. Similarly, Paytm IPO is also expected to get some very good market capitalisation post IPO. At this point of time Paytm IPO seems to be pricey, despite that there is demand and I think IPO will be fully subscribed," he said. (ANI)

