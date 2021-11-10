Left Menu

Habibganj rly station to showcase tourism, culture of Madhya Pradesh

PTI | Bhopal | Updated: 10-11-2021 18:38 IST | Created: 10-11-2021 18:38 IST
The revamped Habibganj railway station, which will be inaugurated by Prime Minister Narendra Modi on November 15, will feature glimpses of Madhya Pradesh's tourism and culture at its main entry, waiting rooms, VIP lounge and air concourse, a senior official said on Wednesday.

Glimpses of world heritage sites such as Sanchi Stup, Bhojpur Temples, Bhim Baithika, Birla Mandir, Tawa Dam, Tribal Museum among others, will be displayed in the main areas of the Habibganj railway station, said Shivshekar Shukla, the state's principal secretary tourism, culture and public relations.

“Some of these arrangements will be done before the prime minister's visit, but later they will be set up in such a manner that people alighting at the station come to know about the rich heritage and culture of the state, especially places of religious, historical and archaeological importance,” Shukla told PTI.

A souvenir shop will be set up in the coming days and tribal art paintings will also be displayed.

A tourist information lounge will be set up and a large LED screen will be put up on the first-floor waiting hall to provide information about tourism and culture of the state, the official said.

Literature related to tourism and culture, coffee-table books, brochures and leaflets will also be made available to people alighting at Habibganj station, he said.

The tourism and culture department will play a major role in the beautification of the station, the official added.

Living with Covid means prioritising prevention and treatment

Ghana’s healthcare system back on track with new hospitals from Ellipse Projects and Adjaye Associates

