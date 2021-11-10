Left Menu

CESL inks MoU with Marriott International to develop EV charging units

It is focuses on delivering clean, affordable, and reliable energy.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 10-11-2021 18:39 IST | Created: 10-11-2021 18:39 IST
State-owned Convergence Energy Services Ltd (CESL) on Wednesday said it has signed an agreement with Marriott International to develop electric vehicle charging units and related infrastructure.

With the aim to boost electric vehicles (EV) adoption by strengthening charging infrastructure across the country, CESL has signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with Marriott International to construct and operate EV charging infrastructure in the hotels managed, licensed and franchised by the Marriott International and its affiliates in India, a statement said.

Under this partnership, CESL will be entrusted with planning and implementation of the project including all costs and performance of all tasks required for procurement, installation, operation and maintenance of the charging units and related infrastructure. Over the next two months, CESL will be installing EV charging units across 37 Marriott International hotels and will gradually expand to 100 hotels within one year.

Marriott International, Inc is based in Maryland, USA, and encompasses a portfolio of roughly 7,900 properties under 30 leading brands spanning 138 countries and territories.

CESL is a wholly owned subsidiary of Energy Efficiency Services Limited. It is focuses on delivering clean, affordable, and reliable energy. PTI KKS KKS RUJ RUJ

