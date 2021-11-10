Left Menu

Oil India's net profit more than doubles to Rs 504 cr in Q2

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 10-11-2021 19:03 IST | Created: 10-11-2021 19:03 IST
Oil India's net profit more than doubles to Rs 504 cr in Q2
  • Country:
  • India

State-owned Oil India Ltd on Wednesday reported more than doubling of its September 2021 quarter net profit, on back of a surge in oil and gas prices.

The net profit stood at Rs 504.46 crore, or Rs 4.65 a share, in July-September 2021 compared with Rs 238.95 crore, or Rs 2.20 per share, a year ago, the company said in a statement.

This was mainly because the price the firm got for crude oil produced rose to USD 71.35 per barrel in the second quarter of the current fiscal from USD 42.74 last year.

While oil production was almost unchanged at 0.76 million tonnes, natural gas output rose 1.78 per cent.

Turnover rose to Rs 3,678.76 crore from Rs 2,281.12 crore.

Net profit in first half of current fiscal at Rs 1,012.40 crore, compared with a loss of Rs 9.66 crore.

Ebitda (earning before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation) rose to Rs 1,280.99 crore in Q2, from Rs 848.48 crore a year ago.

Board of OIL has recommended an interim dividend of Rs 3.50 per share for 2021-22.

Crude oil price realisation for the half year ended September 30, 2021, stood at USD 69.28 per barrel as against USD 36.48 for the half year ended September 30, 2020.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Sapphire Foods India IPO subscribed 49 pc on Day 1

Sapphire Foods India IPO subscribed 49 pc on Day 1

 India
2
Microsoft releases Windows 10 KB5007186 and Windows 11 KB5007215 update

Microsoft releases Windows 10 KB5007186 and Windows 11 KB5007215 update

 Global
3
WhiteHat Jr to Host Free Virtual Event 'AI Accelerator' to Educate Children about How Artificial Intelligence is Transforming the World

WhiteHat Jr to Host Free Virtual Event 'AI Accelerator' to Educate Children ...

 India
4
ReconAfrica to begin drilling in Kavango basin in 2022, looking for partners

ReconAfrica to begin drilling in Kavango basin in 2022, looking for partners

 United Arab Emirates

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Living with Covid means prioritising prevention and treatment

Ghana’s healthcare system back on track with new hospitals from Ellipse Projects and Adjaye Associates

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021