Left Menu

Sapphire Foods India IPO fully subscribed

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 10-11-2021 19:08 IST | Created: 10-11-2021 19:08 IST
Sapphire Foods India IPO fully subscribed
  • Country:
  • India

The initial public offer of Sapphire Foods India Limited, which operates KFC and Pizza Hut outlets, was fully subscribed on the second day of subscription on Wednesday.

The Rs 2,073-crore IPO received bids for 1,03,68,948 shares against 96,63,468 shares on offer, translating into 1.07 times subscription, according to NSE data.

The category for Retail Individual Investors (RIIs) was subscribed 5.38 times, non-institutional investors' portion by 29 per cent and qualified institutional buyers' (QIBs) by 3 per cent.

The company's IPO is of up to 1.75 crore (1,75,69,941) equity shares and the company has fixed the price band at Rs 1,120-1,180 per share.

Sapphire Foods India Ltd on Monday raised Rs 933 crore from anchor investors.

Sapphire Foods, an omnichannel restaurant operator and the largest franchisee of Yum Brands in the Indian sub-continent, is backed by marquee investors such as Samara Capital, Goldman Sachs, CX Partners and Edelweiss.

As of March 31, 2021, Sapphire Foods owned and operated 204 KFC restaurants in India and the Maldives, 231 Pizza Hut restaurants in India, Sri Lanka and the Maldives, and two Taco Bell restaurants in Sri Lanka. JM Financial, BofA Securities India, ICICI Securities and IIFL Securities are the managers to the offer. The equity shares of the company will be listed on BSE and NSE.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Sapphire Foods India IPO subscribed 49 pc on Day 1

Sapphire Foods India IPO subscribed 49 pc on Day 1

 India
2
Microsoft releases Windows 10 KB5007186 and Windows 11 KB5007215 update

Microsoft releases Windows 10 KB5007186 and Windows 11 KB5007215 update

 Global
3
WhiteHat Jr to Host Free Virtual Event 'AI Accelerator' to Educate Children about How Artificial Intelligence is Transforming the World

WhiteHat Jr to Host Free Virtual Event 'AI Accelerator' to Educate Children ...

 India
4
ReconAfrica to begin drilling in Kavango basin in 2022, looking for partners

ReconAfrica to begin drilling in Kavango basin in 2022, looking for partners

 United Arab Emirates

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Living with Covid means prioritising prevention and treatment

Ghana’s healthcare system back on track with new hospitals from Ellipse Projects and Adjaye Associates

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021