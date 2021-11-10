Shiprocket delivers record 1.8 lakh products a day via fulfilment facilities in festive season sale

E-commerce logistics platform Shiprocket on Wednesday said it has scaled to a peak of 1.8 lakh units of products per day delivered through its fulfilment facilities during this festive season sale.

These facilities, which are spread in a space ranging from 3,000 sq ft to 80,000 sq ft, currently have a per-day order processing capacity of 40,000 units, the company said in a statement.

The centres in Bengaluru, Kolkata, Delhi, Gurugram and Mumbai are Shiprocket's busiest and most-preferred locations, it added.

The fulfilment facilities in tier-II cities such as Surat, Jaipur and Guwahati deliver 5,000 units per day while metros about 35,000 units per day.

Shiprocket also plans to expand to cities such as Lucknow, Hooghly and Sonipat in the near future, it said.

These facilities receive orders from sellers across different categories, with the personal care segment remaining at the top, followed by health and beauty, apparel and fashion accessories, and electronic accessories, the company said in a statement.

Shiprocket fulfilment centres have seen an over 90 per cent month-on-month growth in the past 12 months, with over 500 clients coming on board in less than eight months, of which 50-60 per cent are D2C (direct-to-consumer) brands, the company said.

The plans going forward are to further bolster these fulfilment services by increasing the order processing capacity to 60,000 per day with the five million inventory storage, the company said.

Also, Shiprocket will expand its total warehousing area occupied to 4.5 lakh square feet to meet the required demand, it added.

''Amid this festive season, we have observed that a lot of marketplace sellers are using our services to ensure order fulfilment.

''With the surge in demand for warehousing, we plan to expand our fulfilment capacity to be able to cater to more sellers,'' said Saahil Goel, co-founder and CEO of Shiprocket.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)