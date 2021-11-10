Left Menu

Anupam Rasayan Q2 profit at Rs 36 cr

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 10-11-2021 19:43 IST | Created: 10-11-2021 19:43 IST
Chemicals maker Anupam Rasayan on Wednesday posted 37 per cent jump in consolidated net profit at Rs 36 crore for September quarter 2021-22 on the back of strong revenue. The company had posted a net profit of Rs 26.28 crore in the same quarter previous year, according to a BSE filing.

Net income increased to Rs 255.1 crore during the second quarter of 2021-22 from Rs 238.9 crore in the year-ago period.

The company cleared a total debt of Rs 563 crore till second quarter of this fiscal year from the IPO proceeds.

Managing Director Anand Desai said the company's margins along with metrics like client and geographic concentration have seen improvement even in midst of global raw material prices rising due to the inventory policy and cost-plus model.

''Our new molecule launches, new export orders, achievement of further debt reduction targets and commissioning of a solar plant in Bharuch will give further impetus to our margins going forward,'' Desai said.

Further, the company is at an advanced stage to introduce a new molecule under the electronic chemical segment.

That apart, the company is working on various advanced niche molecules which are under pipeline at research and development and pilot level which will be commercialised in coming quarters, he added.

Shares of the company settled 0.19 per cent higher at Rs 828.90 apiece on BSE on Wednesday.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

