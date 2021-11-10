FACTBOX-Latest on the worldwide spread of the coronavirus
* Merck and partner Ridgeback Biotherapeutics said Japan will pay about $1.2 billion for 1.6 million courses of their COVID-19 antiviral pill molnupiravir. * The EU drug regulator expects to decide in about two months on whether to allow the use of Moderna's vaccine in children aged six to 11 years.
Secretary of State Antony Blinken said the United States has brokered a deal between Johnson & Johnson and the vaccine-sharing program COVAX to facilitate the delivery of its shots to people living in conflict zones. DEATHS AND INFECTIONS
* Russia on Wednesday reported a record 1,239 deaths from COVID-19 in the previous 24 hours, two days after most of its regions emerged from a week-long workplace shutdown. * The Czech Republic and Slovakia reported fresh surges in coronavirus infections on Wednesday and again had to start limiting non-urgent hospital care.
* People aged under 30 in Germany should only receive the Biontech/Pfizer vaccine as it causes fewer heart inflammations in younger people than the Moderna shot, an advisory committee said. AMERICAS
* Pfizer plans to seek Brazilian approval for its vaccine in children aged 5 to 11 years, Brazil's health regulator said. * Latin America's largest airline, LATAM Airlines, reported losses of some $692 million in the third quarter, underscoring the indebted company's battle with pandemic challenges.
* Argentine state oil company YPF said its revenues had returned to pre-pandemic levels in the third quarter. * U.S. civil rights groups are asking the White House to broaden a plan to grant clemency to inmates released to home confinement during the pandemic.
ASIA-PACIFIC * South Korea encouraged citizens to take booster shots as more of the elderly fell ill and reported vaccine breakthrough infections, driving serious and critical cases to a record.
* Thailand said it will set aside up to 500,000 doses of vaccines for foreign workers as it prepares to welcome them back to the country to help ease a labour shortage. * Vietnam will by the end of this month have sufficient vaccines to cover its population, a deputy prime minister said, as the country approved India's Covaxin vaccine for emergency use..
* Indonesia and Malaysia agreed to introduce a travel corridor between them on a gradual basis, starting with key areas like capital cities and the holiday island of Bali. * Papua New Guinea have withdrawn from the Women's World Cup qualifying tournament in Zimbabwe after several of their squad tested positive for COVID-19.
AFRICA * Guinea is set to begin vaccinating children aged 12-17 with a consignment of Pfizer and Moderna vaccines on Wednesday, the health ministry said.
* Morocco will on Wednesday lift a night curfew it introduced in March 2020, it said following a decline in infections from a summer peak. MEDICAL DEVELOPMENTS
* U.S. stock futures were pointing to a lower Wall Street open as global stocks edged down on Wednesday ahead of U.S. inflation data, with buoyant oil prices fuelling unease about price pressures. * Pacific Rim trade and foreign ministers pledged to sustain the recovery from the pandemic while pursuing talks to curb subsidies for fisheries and agriculture at a forthcoming World Trade Organization meeting.
* Japan's prime minister vowed on Wednesday to compile a pandemic-relief stimulus package worth "several tens of trillion yen" by the end of next week that will include cash payouts to some households. (Compiled by Sarah Morland; Editing by Mark Heinrich)
