Secretary of State Antony Blinken said the United States has brokered a deal between Johnson & Johnson and the vaccine-sharing program COVAX to facilitate the delivery of its shots to people living in conflict zones. DEATHS AND INFECTIONS

* Russia on Wednesday reported a record 1,239 deaths from COVID-19 in the previous 24 hours, two days after most of its regions emerged from a week-long workplace shutdown. * The Czech Republic and Slovakia reported fresh surges in coronavirus infections on Wednesday and again had to start limiting non-urgent hospital care.

* People aged under 30 in Germany should only receive the Biontech/Pfizer vaccine as it causes fewer heart inflammations in younger people than the Moderna shot, an advisory committee said. AMERICAS

* Pfizer plans to seek Brazilian approval for its vaccine in children aged 5 to 11 years, Brazil's health regulator said. * Latin America's largest airline, LATAM Airlines, reported losses of some $692 million in the third quarter, underscoring the indebted company's battle with pandemic challenges.

* Argentine state oil company YPF said its revenues had returned to pre-pandemic levels in the third quarter. * U.S. civil rights groups are asking the White House to broaden a plan to grant clemency to inmates released to home confinement during the pandemic.

ASIA-PACIFIC * South Korea encouraged citizens to take booster shots as more of the elderly fell ill and reported vaccine breakthrough infections, driving serious and critical cases to a record.

* Thailand said it will set aside up to 500,000 doses of vaccines for foreign workers as it prepares to welcome them back to the country to help ease a labour shortage. * Vietnam will by the end of this month have sufficient vaccines to cover its population, a deputy prime minister said, as the country approved India's Covaxin vaccine for emergency use..

* Indonesia and Malaysia agreed to introduce a travel corridor between them on a gradual basis, starting with key areas like capital cities and the holiday island of Bali. * Papua New Guinea have withdrawn from the Women's World Cup qualifying tournament in Zimbabwe after several of their squad tested positive for COVID-19.

AFRICA * Guinea is set to begin vaccinating children aged 12-17 with a consignment of Pfizer and Moderna vaccines on Wednesday, the health ministry said.

* Morocco will on Wednesday lift a night curfew it introduced in March 2020, it said following a decline in infections from a summer peak. MEDICAL DEVELOPMENTS

* French vaccines company Valneva won European Commission approval for a deal to supply up to 60 million doses of its vaccine candidate over two years. * Merck and partner Ridgeback Biotherapeutics said Japan will pay about $1.2 billion for 1.6 million courses of their COVID-19 antiviral pill molnupiravir.

* The EU drug regulator expects to decide in about two months on whether to allow the use of Moderna's vaccine in children aged six to 11 years. ECONOMIC IMPACT

* U.S. stock futures were pointing to a lower Wall Street open as global stocks edged down on Wednesday ahead of U.S. inflation data, with buoyant oil prices fuelling unease about price pressures. * Pacific Rim trade and foreign ministers pledged to sustain the recovery from the pandemic while pursuing talks to curb subsidies for fisheries and agriculture at a forthcoming World Trade Organization meeting.

* Japan's prime minister vowed on Wednesday to compile a pandemic-relief stimulus package worth "several tens of trillion yen" by the end of next week that will include cash payouts to some households. (Compiled by Sarah Morland; Editing by Mark Heinrich)

