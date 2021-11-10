Left Menu

Sebi may allow FPIs to participate in commodity derivatives mkt

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 10-11-2021 20:23 IST | Created: 10-11-2021 20:23 IST
Sebi may allow FPIs to participate in commodity derivatives mkt
  • Country:
  • India

Capital markets regulator Sebi is likely to allow foreign portfolio investors (FPIs) to participate in exchange-traded commodity derivatives.

The move will deepen the commodities market further.

Currently, eligible foreign entities (EFE) are allowed to participate in the commodity markets. Narinder Wadhwa, President at Commodity Participants Association of India (CPAI), on Wednesday said FPIs may be allowed to participate in precious metal and base metal initially, and later in selected agri contracts.

CPAI is the apex pan-India association of participants in commodity exchanges and commodity derivative segments.

According to Wadhwa, FPIs being financial investors with huge purchasing power have not yet been allowed to participate in exchange-traded commodity derivatives (ETCD) due to perceived higher volatility, which may arise following the sudden entry and exit of such investors.

However, with checks and balances on exposure by exchanges, the regulator may permit such investors to trade in commodities, he added.

''CPAI definitely will welcome this move of allowing FPIs to participate in commodities markets with relaxed norms,'' Wadhwa said.

Over the past few years, the regulator has allowed institutional players like Alternative Investment Funds (AIFs), mutual funds and portfolio managers to participate in commodities markets.

In October 2018, Sebi had permitted eligible foreign entities having actual exposure to Indian commodity markets to participate in the commodity derivative segment of recognised stock exchanges for hedging their exposure.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Sapphire Foods India IPO subscribed 49 pc on Day 1

Sapphire Foods India IPO subscribed 49 pc on Day 1

 India
2
Microsoft releases Windows 10 KB5007186 and Windows 11 KB5007215 update

Microsoft releases Windows 10 KB5007186 and Windows 11 KB5007215 update

 Global
3
ReconAfrica to begin drilling in Kavango basin in 2022, looking for partners

ReconAfrica to begin drilling in Kavango basin in 2022, looking for partners

 United Arab Emirates
4
WhiteHat Jr to Host Free Virtual Event 'AI Accelerator' to Educate Children about How Artificial Intelligence is Transforming the World

WhiteHat Jr to Host Free Virtual Event 'AI Accelerator' to Educate Children ...

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Living with Covid means prioritising prevention and treatment

Ghana’s healthcare system back on track with new hospitals from Ellipse Projects and Adjaye Associates

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021