EU envoys say "hybrid attack" is legal basis for new Belarus sanctions

EU ambassadors agreed on Wednesday that Belarus' decision to encourage Middle Eastern migrants to enter Poland can legally be considered a "hybrid attack" that serves as a basis for a new round of sanctions on Minsk, diplomats said. The agreement was reached at a closed-door meeting in Brussels among the bloc's 27 envoys, diplomats said.

Reuters | Updated: 10-11-2021 20:39 IST | Created: 10-11-2021 20:37 IST
The agreement was reached at a closed-door meeting in Brussels among the bloc's 27 envoys, diplomats said. Belarus denies any wrongdoing and says it, not the EU, is a victim of a "hybrid attack" using unconventional warfare tactics. Reuters reported on Tuesday that the EU is close to imposing more sanctions on Belarus, targeting some 30 individuals and entities including the foreign minister and Belarusian airline Belavia, with approval as early as next week.

The sanctions package will now be discussed by experts on Thursday with the possibility of approval on Monday when EU foreign ministers hold a scheduled meeting in Brussels. However, agreement on names and evidence needed to prevent legal challenges mean the sanctions could take longer. EU governments must also decide whether to target Belarus' state-owned airline Belavia's existing aircraft leasing contracts or only future deals.

