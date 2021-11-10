Left Menu

Biden says reversing inflation a top priority, targeting energy costs

Reuters | Washington DC | Updated: 10-11-2021 20:37 IST | Created: 10-11-2021 20:37 IST
U.S. President Joe Biden said on Wednesday he has asked National Economic Council to work to reduce energy costs and the Federal Trade Commission to push back on market manipulation in the energy sector in a larger push to reverse inflation.

The Democratic president said he was committed to the independence of the Federal Reserve in its efforts to combat inflation. "Inflation hurts Americans pocketbooks, and reversing this trend is a top priority for me," he said in a statement.

