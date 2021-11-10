Left Menu

US STOCKS-Wall St slides as hot consumer prices data fans inflation fears

The Labor Department's report also showed that in the 12 months through October the consumer price index increased 6.2%, the largest year-on-year advance since November 1990. "Even though the Federal Reserve believes that inflation is transitory, the evidence is starting to add up that that's not true," said Rick Meckler, partner at Cherry Lane Investments In New Vernon, New Jersey.

Reuters | Washington DC | Updated: 10-11-2021 20:42 IST | Created: 10-11-2021 20:41 IST
US STOCKS-Wall St slides as hot consumer prices data fans inflation fears
Representative image Image Credit: Flickr
  • Country:
  • United States

Wall Street's main indexes fell on Wednesday as a surge in U.S. consumer prices last month deepened fears that high inflation is here to stay amid supply chain snarls. The Labor Department's report also showed that in the 12 months through October the consumer price index increased 6.2%, the largest year-on-year advance since November 1990.

"Even though the Federal Reserve believes that inflation is transitory, the evidence is starting to add up that that's not true," said Rick Meckler, partner at Cherry Lane Investments In New Vernon, New Jersey. "The Fed has made very few moves outside of what they've told the markets they plan to do, but I think even they've got to be a little concerned by the strength of the increase."

The report comes a day after producer prices data showed a solid rise in October and highlights the extent to which manufacturers were passing on higher costs to consumers, whose spending accounts for 70% of the U.S. economy. The CBOE Market Volatility index, a gauge for investor anxiety, shot up to its highest level in nearly one month.

Six of the 11 major S&P 500 sectors fell in early trading, with technology and energy among the top decliners. Mega-cap technology and communications companies including Apple Inc, Microsoft Corp, Meta Platforms Inc , formerly known as Facebook, and Alphabet Inc dropped between 1.2% and 1.9%.

Wall Street's main indexes ended their long streak of record closing highs on Tuesday as investors booked profits from the recent run-up in gains, especially in the absence of market-moving catalysts. "It is just a natural breather. The markets moved quite a bit in a short period of time off at September lows," said Thomas Hayes, managing member, Great Hill Capital LLC, New York.

Wednesday's losses also come after data showed Chinese factory gate prices hit a 26-year high in October, while economic advisers to the German government said they expected the current rise in inflation to continue well into 2022. At 9:46 a.m. ET, the Dow Jones Industrial Average was down 45.26 points, or 0.12%, at 36,274.72, the S&P 500 was down 10.27 points, or 0.22%, at 4,674.98 and the Nasdaq Composite was down 88.51 points, or 0.56%, at 15,798.03.

Another report from the Labor Department showed initial claims for state unemployment benefits fell by 4,000 to a seasonally adjusted 267,000 for the week ended Nov. 6. Declining issues outnumbered advancers for a 1.03-to-1 ratio on the NYSE and a 1.44-to-1 ratio on the Nasdaq.

The S&P index recorded 13 new 52-week highs and no new lows, while the Nasdaq recorded 38 new highs and 37 new lows.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Sapphire Foods India IPO subscribed 49 pc on Day 1

Sapphire Foods India IPO subscribed 49 pc on Day 1

 India
2
Microsoft releases Windows 10 KB5007186 and Windows 11 KB5007215 update

Microsoft releases Windows 10 KB5007186 and Windows 11 KB5007215 update

 Global
3
ReconAfrica to begin drilling in Kavango basin in 2022, looking for partners

ReconAfrica to begin drilling in Kavango basin in 2022, looking for partners

 United Arab Emirates
4
WhiteHat Jr to Host Free Virtual Event 'AI Accelerator' to Educate Children about How Artificial Intelligence is Transforming the World

WhiteHat Jr to Host Free Virtual Event 'AI Accelerator' to Educate Children ...

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Living with Covid means prioritising prevention and treatment

Ghana’s healthcare system back on track with new hospitals from Ellipse Projects and Adjaye Associates

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021