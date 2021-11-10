Left Menu

TD Power Systems' net profit falls 13 pc to Rs 16 cr in Sept quarter

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 10-11-2021 21:15 IST | Created: 10-11-2021 21:15 IST
TD Power Systems on Wednesday reported a 13 per cent dip in its consolidated net profits to Rs 16.05 crore for the September 2021 quarter.

The company's consolidated net profit stood at Rs 18.61 crore in the quarter ended on September 30, 2020, according to a BSE filing.

Its total revenue in July-September 2021 stood at Rs 230.06 crore, higher as compared with Rs 184.93 crore in the year-ago period.

Living with Covid means prioritising prevention and treatment

Ghana’s healthcare system back on track with new hospitals from Ellipse Projects and Adjaye Associates

