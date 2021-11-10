India highlights need to transition country's 2, 3-wheeler fleet to zero-emission vehicles

On the Transport Day at the 26th Conference of Parties (COP26) climate summit, India on Wednesday highlighted the need to transition the country's large fleet of two- and three-wheelers, which together comprise over 80 per cent of the automobiles in the country, to zero-emission vehicles, according to an official statement.

The COP, or Conference of Parties summit, began in the Scottish city of Glasgow on October 31 and will go on till November 12.

India, represented by the Niti Aayog, participated in the fourth ministerial dialogue of the Zero-Emission Vehicle Transition Council (ZEVTC), a global forum on enhancing political cooperation on the transition to zero-emission vehicles.

The statement said ZEVTC brings together ministers and representatives of some of the world's largest automobile markets to collectively address key challenges in the transition to zero-emission vehicles (ZEVs) to enable a faster, cheaper and easier transition to electric vehicles (EVs) for all.

The statement said India has already made great strides in introducing policies towards the faster adoption of electric mobility.

On November 10, the government also launched the E-Amrit portal on EVs, a one-stop destination on all electric vehicle-related information, the statement added.

The Niti Aayog, on behalf of the Government of India, also extended its support to the non-binding and COP26 declaration focused on the global-level transition to zero-emission vehicles.

Several stakeholders (automotive manufacturers, governments, businesses, fleet owners, etc) made the declaration to actively work towards the proliferation and adoption of ZEVs.

The statement said signatories of the pledge called on all developed countries to strengthen international collaboration and support, so that a global, equitable and just transition could be realised.

