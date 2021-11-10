Left Menu

FACTBOX-Turkey's Bayraktar TB2 combat drones sales

The Turkish defence company Baykar, whose armed drones were decisive in conflicts in Azerbaijan and Libya, will soon test-fly two new unmanned aircraft, its CEO Haluk Bayraktar said. Bayraktar said his company had delivered drones to 13 countries, and Turkish officials say more potential customers from Africa to Europe have watched their battlefield impact in Syria, Libya and the south Caucasus enclave of Nagorno-Karabakh.

However, their use in eastern Ukraine against Russian-backed militia has been criticised by the Kremlin. Planned sales to Ethiopia, battling a civil war and at odds with regional power Egypt, also caused friction with Cairo. Below is a list of some countries with TB2 drones in their inventories:

AZERBAIJAN In Nagorno-Karabakh, the drones helped https://www.reuters.com/world/middle-east/turkey-calls-canada-review-defence-industry-restrictions-2021-04-12 Turkey's ally Azerbaijan defeat Armenia-backed forces. Turkey's sales of drones and other military equipment rose to $77 million in September 2020 before fighting broke out in the Nagorno-Karabakh region.

ETHIOPIA Sources familiar with the issue told https://www.reuters.com/world/middle-east/turkey-expands-armed-drone-sales-ethiopia-morocco-sources-2021-10-14 Reuters that Ethiopia had requested purchases of the Bayraktar TB2 drones in agreements that could also include spare-part guarantees and training.

KYRGYZSTAN The armed forces ordered an unknown number of units. Delivery is pending according to Kamchybek Tashiev, chairman of the State Committee for National Security.

LIBYA The Government of National Accord in Tripoli used TB2 drones in 2020 as part of their campaign to push back an assault on the city by eastern forces supported by Russia, the United Arab Emirates and Egypt.

MOROCCO According to local media reports in September, Morocco started receiving Turkish Bayraktar TB2 drones out of an order of 13 units and four ground control stations.

POLAND Announced on May 22 it would buy https://www.reuters.com/world/europe/poland-become-first-nato-country-buy-turkish-drones-2021-05-22 24 armed drones from Turkey with delivery due in 2022.

QATAR The Qatar Air Force operate six drones as of 2021.

TURKMENISTAN The central Asian Nation showcased its TB2 platform during the 30th year independence parade in September.

UKRAINE Kyiv is central in the development of the TB2 platform. In 2019 it signed an agreement for 12 drones with additional deliveries the following year. Ukraine is also developing a joint venture with Turkey to produce 48 drones.

The Ukrainian armed forces said they deployed the drone to force pro-Russian separatists to cease fire on Oct. 26. (Compiled by Oben Mumcuoglu and Tommy Lund in Gdansk; Editing by Alison Williams)

