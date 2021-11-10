Left Menu

GIC Re witnesses over 4-fold jump in net profit to Rs 1,010 cr in Sept quarter

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 10-11-2021 21:58 IST | Created: 10-11-2021 21:58 IST
GIC Re witnesses over 4-fold jump in net profit to Rs 1,010 cr in Sept quarter
  • Country:
  • India

General Insurance Corporation of India (GIC Re) on Wednesday reported an over four-fold jump in its net profit to Rs 1,010.55 crore for the quarter ended September 30.

The public sector general insurer had posted a net profit of Rs 230.05 crore in the year-ago quarter ended September 2020. Sequentially, there was a net loss of Rs 771.73 crore in the June 2021 quarter.

The company's gross premium, however, was down to Rs 8,374.72 crore during July-September 2021, compared with Rs 10,651.50 crore in the year-ago period, GIC Re said in a regulatory filing.

The claims incurred during the quarter were Rs 9,596.31 crore during the quarter, nearly flat from Rs 9,589.87 crore a year ago.

Shares of GIC Re on Wednesday closed at Rs 140.30 apiece on the BSE, up 0.39 per cent from the previous close.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Sapphire Foods India IPO subscribed 49 pc on Day 1

Sapphire Foods India IPO subscribed 49 pc on Day 1

 India
2
Microsoft releases Windows 10 KB5007186 and Windows 11 KB5007215 update

Microsoft releases Windows 10 KB5007186 and Windows 11 KB5007215 update

 Global
3
ReconAfrica to begin drilling in Kavango basin in 2022, looking for partners

ReconAfrica to begin drilling in Kavango basin in 2022, looking for partners

 United Arab Emirates
4
WhiteHat Jr to Host Free Virtual Event 'AI Accelerator' to Educate Children about How Artificial Intelligence is Transforming the World

WhiteHat Jr to Host Free Virtual Event 'AI Accelerator' to Educate Children ...

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Living with Covid means prioritising prevention and treatment

Ghana’s healthcare system back on track with new hospitals from Ellipse Projects and Adjaye Associates

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021