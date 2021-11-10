Left Menu

Maruti Suzuki reports 26 pc drop in production in Oct

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 10-11-2021 22:09 IST | Created: 10-11-2021 22:09 IST
  • India

The country's largest carmaker Maruti Suzuki India witnessed a 26 per cent drop in production last month, owing to the shortage of semiconductor chips.

In a regulatory filing, the auto major reported total production of 1,34,779 units in October compared to 1,82,490 units in October 2020.

''The production of vehicles in October continued to remain affected due to the shortage of electronic components. The company took all possible measures to minimise the impact,'' it noted.

MSI said total passenger vehicle production stood at 1,30,763 units last month, against 1,76,942 units in October 2020.

Production of mini cars comprising Alto and S-Presso models stood at 23,632 units last month compared to 31,779 units a year ago.

Similarly, manufacturing of compact cars, comprising WagonR, Celerio, Ignis, Swift, Baleno and Dzire, declined to 62,824 units from 1,02,666 units earlier, MSI said.

Production of utility vehicles -- Gypsy, Ertiga, S-Cross, Vitara Brezza and XL6 -- however, increased to 32,313 units last month from 27,665 units in the corresponding month of 2020.

The company reported a drop in the production of its Eeco van at 10,440 units last month compared to 13,342 units in October 2020.

MSI said production of its light commercial vehicle Super Carry stood at 4,016 units last month, as against 5,548 units in the year-ago month.

MSI had reported a 51 per cent drop in total production in September on a yearly basis at 81,278 units.

