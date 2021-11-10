Azerbaijan secures $350 mln in loans to fight COVID-19 -ministry

Azerbaijan has secured loans worth $350 million from the Asian Development Bank (ADB) and the Asian Infrastructure Investment Bank (AIIB) to support the country's fight against the COVID-19 pandemic, the finance ministry said on Wednesday.

The South Caucasus country will receive $250 million from ADB and $100 million from AIIB, the ministry said.

